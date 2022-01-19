CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CACI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International during the third quarter valued at about $721,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CACI International during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in CACI International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International during the second quarter valued at about $616,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,371 shares of company stock worth $2,295,929 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CACI opened at $279.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $215.18 and a 52-week high of $290.70.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CACI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.71.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

