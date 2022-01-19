Cactus, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cactus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WHD. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

NYSE WHD opened at $45.50 on Monday. Cactus has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 2.34.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $115.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,973,000 after buying an additional 619,369 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

