CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.14. CAE reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $647.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.90 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 4,196.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CAE by 23.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

