California Public Employees Retirement System Buys New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,585,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,189,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,680,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 426.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,021,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655,402 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,850,000 after buying an additional 10,471,942 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,335,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,267,000 after buying an additional 7,557,634 shares during the period. 30.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLTR opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.44 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 195,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $4,082,804.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $16,285,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,005,836 shares of company stock valued at $95,864,617. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.63.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

