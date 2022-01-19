California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,538 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of IHS Markit worth $97,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the third quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 12.1% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,763,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,695,000 after purchasing an additional 189,700 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 6.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 71.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 151,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 62,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 5.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock opened at $119.51 on Wednesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $135.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 77.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

