California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,403,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 107,359 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $108,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 89.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $358,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRN stock opened at $86.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,083.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $92.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.58 and its 200 day moving average is $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $439,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,239 shares of company stock worth $1,267,980 in the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

