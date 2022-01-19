California Public Employees Retirement System Has $104 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 245,888 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Global Payments worth $103,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $57,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPN stock opened at $147.10 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.87 and its 200-day moving average is $154.55.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.71.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

