California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 734,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $95,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.35.

SPG stock opened at $153.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

