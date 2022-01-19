California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 6,971 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $102,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,851 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,811 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $136,417,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $70,881,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $129.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.59. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

