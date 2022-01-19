California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Roku worth $81,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $580,380,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Roku by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after acquiring an additional 450,985 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 97,797.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,685,000 after purchasing an additional 293,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $18,628,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 421,541 shares of company stock valued at $104,689,123. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $166.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.82. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.76 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.54.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

