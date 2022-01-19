Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,171 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cambium Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $585.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

