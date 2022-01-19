Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,408 DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,408 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIDI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

Shares of DIDI opened at 4.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. DiDi Global Inc. has a one year low of 4.18 and a one year high of 18.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is 8.13.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31.

DiDi Global Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI).

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.