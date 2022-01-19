Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 14,545 Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 752.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 218,592 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 515,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 15,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 951.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 48,311 shares in the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFT stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $203.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

SFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

