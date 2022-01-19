Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $168,000 Holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXLC. B. Riley started coverage on Oxford Lane Capital in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $8.53.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

