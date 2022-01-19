Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,699 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Infinera were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Infinera by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Infinera by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Infinera by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 378,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Infinera by 3,008.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 739,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 716,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Infinera by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

INFN opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $355.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.66 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INFN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.36.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

