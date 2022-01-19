Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,973 Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 162,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 111,630 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 250,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 712.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 601,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 527,238 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $579.62 million, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.52. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $453.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

