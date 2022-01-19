Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBT. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 74,957 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PBT opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,548.91% and a net margin of 89.77%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

