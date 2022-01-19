Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $79,000 Position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

In related news, President Erik Mervin Herzfeld sold 30,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $212,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Herzfeld sold 50,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $351,833.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,421 shares of company stock worth $568,319. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

CUBA stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.58. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $7.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.69%. This is an increase from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.