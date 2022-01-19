Cameco (TSE:CCO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at CIBC

Stock analysts at CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$36.25 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.80.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCO stock traded up C$0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$27.33. 642,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,684. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.88 billion and a PE ratio of -316.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 6.34. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$15.45 and a 52 week high of C$35.47.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$361.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel bought 4,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,626.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 373,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,024,902.44.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.