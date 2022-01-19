Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target to C$12.50

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price objective dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.69.

NYSE CGAU remained flat at $$8.28 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.69. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $220.56 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth $51,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth $46,562,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth $40,563,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 2,765.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,405,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 32.5% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 16,182,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968,073 shares in the last quarter. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

