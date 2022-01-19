Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Target Price to C$5.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s current price.

FVI has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pi Financial lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.61.

Shares of FVI stock traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,572. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.37. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$3.77 and a 52-week high of C$12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 14.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$204.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Juan Manuel Ruiz-Conejo bought 8,500 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.13 per share, with a total value of C$35,105.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 215,795 shares in the company, valued at C$891,233.35.

Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

