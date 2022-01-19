Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Stock Position Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,291 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $25,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter worth $185,433,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at about $66,841,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 129.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,569,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,993,000 after buying an additional 886,795 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at about $20,160,544,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 336.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,719,000 after buying an additional 470,935 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOS shares. CIBC cut Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.70.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.