Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 36,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,011,006 shares.The stock last traded at $122.78 and had previously closed at $121.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Vertical Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.32.

The stock has a market cap of $85.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

