Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Receives $230.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.00.

CDNAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDNAF traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.23. 211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.14. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

