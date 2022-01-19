Candel Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 24th (NASDAQ:CADL)

Candel Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CADL) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 24th. Candel Therapeutics had issued 9,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 27th. The total size of the offering was $72,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. After the expiration of Candel Therapeutics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Candel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CADL opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. Candel Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $14.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.68 and a quick ratio of 20.68.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $12,195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $221,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

