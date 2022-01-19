Capita plc (LON:CPI) Receives GBX 60.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 60.40 ($0.82).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPI shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.09) price objective on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Capita to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.75) to GBX 70 ($0.96) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Capita alerts:

Capita stock traded down GBX 0.74 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 36.51 ($0.50). The stock had a trading volume of 3,542,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,577. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 40.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 43.26. Capita has a twelve month low of GBX 31.85 ($0.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 55.98 ($0.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of £614.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27.

In related news, insider Ian Powell bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($33,428.84). Insiders have acquired a total of 71,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,324 in the last three months.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.