Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Short Interest Update

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the December 15th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 3,959 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $109,901.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 15,565 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $404,067.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,826 shares of company stock worth $1,602,008 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 66.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 14.1% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 154,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.81. The company had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,756. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.44. Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $28.16.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 21.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

