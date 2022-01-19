Capital One Financial Corp Buys 20,733 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Capital One Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,733 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 818,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,058,000 after purchasing an additional 105,730 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 429,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 94,693 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 214,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 70,470 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 589,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,969,000 after purchasing an additional 66,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,738,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $45.87. 39,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,497. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $37.99 and a one year high of $46.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.