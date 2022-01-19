Capital One Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Capital One Financial Corp lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,766,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,062 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 7.5% of Capital One Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $60,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 89,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 609.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,247,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,652,000 after purchasing an additional 335,536 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 61,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the period.

Shares of GSIE stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.72. 1,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,304. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average is $35.21.

