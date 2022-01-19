Capital One Financial Corp Decreases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital One Financial Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 230,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,442,000 after buying an additional 39,412 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,400,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.32. The stock had a trading volume of 76,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,927. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.79. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

