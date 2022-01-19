Capital One Financial Corp Has $7.29 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Capital One Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,871 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Capital One Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital One Financial Corp owned about 0.81% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTF. Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,073,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,149,000 after purchasing an additional 53,036 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 180,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 46.1% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the third quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 451,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,096,000 after acquiring an additional 86,217 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $28.88. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,813. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66.

