Capital One Financial Corp Has $795,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital One Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,727 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

ABT stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.01. The company had a trading volume of 49,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.25. The company has a market cap of $224.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

