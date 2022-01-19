Capital One Financial Corp Has $842,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Capital One Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 25,565.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of PNQI stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.48. The company had a trading volume of 521 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,834. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.35 and a 200 day moving average of $239.75. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $264.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.