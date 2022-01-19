Capital One Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Capital One Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 310,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Capital One Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital One Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $17,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,835. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.01.

