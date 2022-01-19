Capital One Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital One Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after acquiring an additional 144,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,477,000 after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after buying an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,696 shares of company stock worth $348,807,448 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,226.82.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $12.83 on Wednesday, hitting $2,738.64. The stock had a trading volume of 18,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,432. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,895.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,825.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,741.46 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

