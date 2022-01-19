Capital One Financial Corp Sells 816 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital One Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $515,938,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,209 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.03. The stock had a trading volume of 89,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,083,433. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.60 and its 200-day moving average is $117.97. The company has a market cap of $240.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $138.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.15.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

