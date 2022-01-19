Capital One Financial Corp Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Capital One Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,158.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 521,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,924,000 after buying an additional 505,978 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,625,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,062,000 after acquiring an additional 423,420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,818,000 after purchasing an additional 278,054 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after purchasing an additional 197,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,294,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,144,000 after purchasing an additional 196,626 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.34. 57,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,918. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.88.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

