Capital One Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital One Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $418,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.76.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.42. The company had a trading volume of 18,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,307. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.89 and its 200 day moving average is $201.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

