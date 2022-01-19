Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 77,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CPLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $15.90. 363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,742. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.56%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 91,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 106.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 80,165 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the third quarter worth $451,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

