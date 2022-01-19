Capreit (CAR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on February 15th

Capreit (TSE:CAR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Capreit has a fifty-two week low of C$20.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.49. The business had revenue of C$236.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capreit in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

