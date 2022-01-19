Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

CARA stock opened at $11.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $616.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.06. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $131,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,180 shares of company stock worth $163,357 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 97.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,296,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 491,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 696,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 837,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares during the period. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 65.6% during the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 715,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 283,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

