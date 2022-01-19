CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives $44.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.30.
CARG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $384,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $1,465,591.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,016 shares of company stock worth $17,707,042 in the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.71. 1,908,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,907. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $39.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24.
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $222.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CarGurus Company Profile
Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.
