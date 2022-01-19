CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives $44.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.30.

CARG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $384,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $1,465,591.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,016 shares of company stock worth $17,707,042 in the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after buying an additional 24,361 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 69.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Vitruvian Partners LLP boosted its position in CarGurus by 41.9% during the second quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 794,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 234,809 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus by 5.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 848,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,263,000 after purchasing an additional 32,391 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.71. 1,908,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,907. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $39.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $222.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

