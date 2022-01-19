Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives $75.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.33.

Several research firms recently commented on CSTL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $33.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.00. The company has a market cap of $851.60 million, a P/E ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $314,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $141,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,777. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

