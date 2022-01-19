CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 47,886.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,617,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612,201 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $31,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTT. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 373,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTT. Zacks Investment Research lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

