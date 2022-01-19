Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Organic growth remained a key strength at Cboe Global. The company plans to invest approximately $25 million in organic growth initiatives in 2021.The company eyes strategic acquisitions to gain a competitive edge by diversifying, adding capabilities to its portfolio, generate expense synergies and venture into new markets. Cboe Global explores new markets like the Middle East, Scandinavia and Asia. Trading volume growth should continue to drive transaction fee. Strong liquidity has been aiding capital deployment. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in a year. Escalating expenses put pressure on margin expansion. It expects core expenses to rise in 2021, with adjusted operating expenses expected to be in the range of $536 to $541 million. The company faces competition that tends to reduce market share and leverage of the business.”

CBOE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.73.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $119.30 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.48.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,963,000 after purchasing an additional 33,253 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 710,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 112,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

