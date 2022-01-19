Celestica (CLS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Celestica to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Celestica to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. Celestica has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Celestica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

