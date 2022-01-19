CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) rose 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 137,689 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,165,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39.

Get CEMIG alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.