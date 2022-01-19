Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CG. Cormark boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.73.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE CG traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.37. 658,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,024. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.53. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 6.30.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$277.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.3099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.