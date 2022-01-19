ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 48.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,744 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 106,487.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $136,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.35 million, a PE ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.61.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.54 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM).

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.