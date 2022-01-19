Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.03% from the company’s current price.

SCHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

SCHW stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $91.43. 128,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,405,213. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $165.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day moving average of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $2,331,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 730,845 shares of company stock valued at $60,742,738 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

